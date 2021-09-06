Dr. David Litvak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Litvak, MD
Overview
Dr. David Litvak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute
Dr. Litvak works at
Locations
-
1
SV Oncology Thousand Oaks425 Haaland Dr Ste 101, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 601-6582Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Simi Valley1157 Swallow Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 601-6578Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litvak?
From the very inviting staff to the exam room, Dr Litvak's clinic makes the patient feel welcome and at ease. Dr Litvak makes eye contact, and got my history by actually listening to everything I had to say, never interrupting, and making sure I finished speaking before moving on. He answered all of my questions and thoroughly explained the surgery he was to perform. The surgery went smoothly at El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos and I found is presence very reassuring. At the follow-up visit, the experience of the initial visit was consistent with what I found on that day. Every staff member exhibits the kindness and compassion that are the hallmarks of this skilled surgeon. If the need for such a procedure ever arises again, I will know where to go.
About Dr. David Litvak, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1750458758
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- University Of California, Davis-East Bay
- University Of California, Davis-East Bay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvak works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litvak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litvak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.