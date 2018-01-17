Dr. David Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Liu, MD
Dr. David Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
- 1 222 E 41st St Fl 20, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu gets my highest recommendation. He knows his specialty, communicates clearly and substantively. He was prompt, polite and attentive. I was 100% satisfied
About Dr. David Liu, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568476265
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
