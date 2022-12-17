Overview

Dr. David Lo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.