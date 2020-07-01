Dr. David Lobur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lobur, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lobur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lobur works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Shadyside5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 864-7706
-
2
True Health Wellness Center3830 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 864-7706
-
3
Squirrel Hill Family Wellness4354 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-5433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely thorough and will keep investigating your health concerns to find out the root cause(s). He explains everything thoroughly so that you understand exactly why each test and prescription is necessary. He does not rush you, is kind, and his office staff is the same.
About Dr. David Lobur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487816153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobur works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.