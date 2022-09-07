Dr. Lofthus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Lofthus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lofthus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Consultants1305 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, Gives a great follow up summary and update on tests and results
About Dr. David Lofthus, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851568968
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
