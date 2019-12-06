Dr. David Lomnitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomnitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lomnitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lomnitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Lomnitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Cardiovascular Services34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 855-3680Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Nuvance Health - Westport Cardiology333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 855-3680Tuesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lomnitz?
Dr Lomnitz diagnosed my aging subsequent to a visit to the emergency room. He was able to get my heart beating back normal and prescribed medications to manage a fib. He is very professional and took great pains to describe my problem and expectations. He has scheduled follow up consultations and my a fib is under control.
About Dr. David Lomnitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396849964
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomnitz works at
Dr. Lomnitz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lomnitz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.