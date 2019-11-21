Dr. David Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
David N Lopez MD PA4910 Golden Quail Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-8495
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez is a very friendly doctor. He is down-to-earth and spends as much time with you as you require. He will explain anything in easy terms and will try to keep your expenses low. He takes many forms of insurance. My wife & I have stuck with him for years and pick our insurance in a way that ensure we will be able to continue seeing him. The only dislike I have is his front-office staff. Even though the are quire a few working for him, they always seem over-worked and disorganized. Even renewing a RX is an undertaking. The other thing to know is that his office closes down for lunch and is open only a half day on Fridays. So hopefully your needs take place between M-F.
About Dr. David Lopez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of California
