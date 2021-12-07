Dr. David Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lopez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry530 Old Post Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About nine years ago my husband and I had some issues we could not seem to resolve on our own. We have been married over four decades. A medical professional I have known for about 20 years recommended Dr. DAVID LOPEZ in Greenwich Connecticut My husband was extremely resistive at first. He had never been to a therapist of any kind in his life. He did finally agree to go. We both went together for quite a number of sessions. Dr. Lopez‘s credentials are above and beyond. He is extremely knowledgeable, patient, intuitive, and non-judgemental. He also has a great sense of humor. If you need them by phone, you will not have to wait long for a return call. Dr. Lopez also makes every effort to accommodate his patients’ schedules when arranging appointments, Now approaching 2022, my husband still sees Dr. Lopez. He actually looks forward to his appointments. Dr. Lopez saved our marriage.
About Dr. David Lopez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881748275
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NY Presby Hosp
- NY Presby Hosp
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.