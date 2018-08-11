Overview of Dr. David Loran, MD

Dr. David Loran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Loran works at UPMC Heart And Vascular Institute in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.