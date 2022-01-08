Overview

Dr. David Los, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Los works at Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.