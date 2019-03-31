Overview

Dr. David Lotsoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Lotsoff works at Digestive Consultants, LLC in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.