Dr. David Loucks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Loucks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
1
Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 699-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently travelled from Canada to Denver, Colorado, to have both of my hips replaced by Dr. Loucks of Peak Orthopedics & Spine. It was a daunting task to have undertaken from a personal, financial, emotional and physical standpoint, but having my hips replaced by Dr Loucks was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Dr Loucks and his team were awesome. They helped me at every step of the process, providing me with numerous videos that fully explained the procedure, as well as pre-operative guidance, special insurance for Canadians, post-operative expectations and activities, and even help with travel arrangements in the Denver area. His office responded promptly to my questions and Dr Loucks will continue to correspond with me as I recover. I would highly recommend anyone who is considering hip surgery to do it sooner rather than later. I also highly recommend the exceptional services of Dr. Loucks and his professional team at Peak Orthopedics & Spine.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Panorama Orthopedics, PC
- University of British Columbia
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- Queens University
