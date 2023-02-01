Overview of Dr. David Loucks, MD

Dr. David Loucks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Loucks works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.