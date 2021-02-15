See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Macon, GA
Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD

Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovejoy Jr's Office Locations

    1014 Forsyth St Ste 210, Macon, GA 31201 (478) 633-5300
    Atrium Health Navicent Women's Care
    Atrium Health Navicent Women's Care
    682 Hemlock St Ste 210, Macon, GA 31201 (478) 633-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent Peach
  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr Lovejoy after my advanced prolapse repair. Extremely compassionate and experienced in women’s health. Was very patient and thorough in discussing my options prior to surgery.
    About Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528328556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovejoy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovejoy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovejoy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovejoy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovejoy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovejoy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

