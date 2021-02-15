Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovejoy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD
Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovejoy Jr's Office Locations
- 1 1014 Forsyth St Ste 210, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-5300
Atrium Health Navicent Women's Care682 Hemlock St Ste 210, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Lovejoy after my advanced prolapse repair. Extremely compassionate and experienced in women’s health. Was very patient and thorough in discussing my options prior to surgery.
About Dr. David Lovejoy Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
