Dr. David Lowry, DMD
Overview of Dr. David Lowry, DMD
Dr. David Lowry, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Lowry works at
Dr. Lowry's Office Locations
Edge Frank DMD DMD1311 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 250-1934
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and knowledgeable! Everything went perfectly!
About Dr. David Lowry, DMD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1558435743
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
