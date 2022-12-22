Overview of Dr. David Lowry, MD

Dr. David Lowry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.



Dr. Lowry works at The Brain and Spine Center in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.