Dr. David Lowry, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Lowry, MD

Dr. David Lowry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.

Dr. Lowry works at The Brain and Spine Center in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowry's Office Locations

    Holland / Zeeland Office
    3299 N Wellness Dr Ste 240, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 738-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Stenosis of Cervical Medullary Canal Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tarlov Cyst Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. David Lowry, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578650123
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    • University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Hope College
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowry works at The Brain and Spine Center in Holland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lowry’s profile.

    Dr. Lowry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

