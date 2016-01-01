Dr. David Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lu, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3369
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
About Dr. David Lu, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1073542668
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hospital|U Toronto Hosps
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.