Overview of Dr. David Lu, MD

Dr. David Lu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Lu works at Kenneth K. Sakamoto M.d. Inc. in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.