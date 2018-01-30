Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lu, MD
Dr. David Lu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth K. Sakamoto M.d. Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 530, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 371-7801
-
2
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr. was very compassionate, supportive, professional, and knowledgeable. He delivered my first-born daughter safely. There was a complication at birth, and Dr. Lu was very quick to react and deliver the baby safely. Him and his staff went above and beyond regular doctors because they really do care about the well-being of their patients. I would recommend him to everybody.
About Dr. David Lu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1255515417
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese and Minnan.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.