Dr. David Lu, MD
Dr. David Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Lu works at
Texas Eye MD PA305 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 103A, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 424-5811
- 2 12200 Park Central Dr, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 661-0505
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Lu is the best caring doctor I ever met. I had my cataracts removed by him and he made me so comfortable during surgery . I have recommended him several times.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1396716064
- Texas Technical University
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
