Overview of Dr. David Lucas, MD

Dr. David Lucas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Lucas works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.