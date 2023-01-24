Overview of Dr. David Ludlow, MD

Dr. David Ludlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ludlow works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.