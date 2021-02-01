Dr. Lujan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lujan, DO
Overview of Dr. David Lujan, DO
Dr. David Lujan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Lujan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lujan's Office Locations
-
1
Integrative Counseling Services LLC19900 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 776-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lujan?
Dr. Luna has always been very professional, easy to talk with and willing to listen. Because of his office set up, it may be a little more time consuming to set up appointments but he has always responded quickly with flexible options for scheduling. I'm impressed with his background and experience. He has always listened and provided alternatives. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Lujan, DO
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912088691
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lujan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lujan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lujan works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lujan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lujan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lujan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lujan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.