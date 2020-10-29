Overview of Dr. David Lumsden, MD

Dr. David Lumsden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Lumsden works at Medstar Orthopedic in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.