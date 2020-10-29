Dr. David Lumsden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lumsden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lumsden, MD
Dr. David Lumsden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Orthopedic & Hand Surgery Associates PA1050 Northpoint Rd Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 282-7600
Greater Baltimore Orthopedic Surgery19 Fontana Ln # 208-210, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Lumsden is extremely professional, intelligent and very talented. He keeps up-to-date with the latest medical technologies/ advances. He is very truthful, honest & very direct with his diagnosis. I really feel that Dr. Lumsden truly has my best care in mind, treats me as an individual and does not see me as an opportunity to increase his income. I highly recommend Dr. David Lumsden for all orthopedic needs
About Dr. David Lumsden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437246832
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of Maryland College Park, M.A. Exercise Physiology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lumsden has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumsden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
