Dr. David Lundin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lundin, MD
Dr. David Lundin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lundin works at
Dr. Lundin's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Medical Center Neuroscience Institute4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 520, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. While the first visit felt very short, it was quick and to the point! He definitely knows what he is doing and looking at. He tells you his recommendation but also gives you options. I had been in so much pain for months, I was ready for surgery. My whole back was hurting, even with PT, chiro and massage constantly. He said let’s focus on the neck issue first and see if anything is still hurting afterwards, then we will address it. Well, that was my whole problem it turns out! I am 7 weeks or so post surgery and have been pain free since about week 3. I highly recommend him and now I’m trying to convince my husband to go see him for his back for a second opinion! If you have issues with insurance approving anything, they go to bat for you also. I had issues with mine (even with all needed documentation stating everything else failed) and they pushed and got the approval. 100% recommend to anyone.
About Dr. David Lundin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790722692
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of California
- Neurosurgery
