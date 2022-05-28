Overview of Dr. David Lundin, MD

Dr. David Lundin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lundin works at Valley Medical Center Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.