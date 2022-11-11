Overview

Dr. David Lundy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UT Health Carthage, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Lundy works at Gastroenterology Research of Tyler in Tyler, TX with other offices in Quitman, TX and Carthage, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.