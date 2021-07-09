Dr. David Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lurie, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lurie, MD
Dr. David Lurie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Lurie works at
Dr. Lurie's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates P C.106 Woodlawn Dr, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-3358
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lurie was beyond my expectations! He listens! Highly knowledgeable. His nurse and staff are top of the line. I love the fact he does not sugar coat anything! I have the utmost respect and gratitude for all his help.
About Dr. David Lurie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083675706
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- So Ill Affil Hosps
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
