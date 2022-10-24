Dr. David Luterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Luterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Luterman, MD
Dr. David Luterman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Luterman works at
Dr. Luterman's Office Locations
Dallas Office3600 Gaston Ave Ste 806, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen; gives thorough exam; makes sure he understands your symptoms; Explains his advice to you thoroughly.
About Dr. David Luterman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1629079751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luterman works at
Dr. Luterman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Luterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luterman.
