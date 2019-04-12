Dr. David Lyter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lyter, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lyter, MD
Dr. David Lyter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Lyter works at
Dr. Lyter's Office Locations
-
1
Diversity Health Center of Tampa Bay4302 N Habana Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 518-0881Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyter?
Based on his reputation, I chose him as my primary and I am very pleased. I felt comfortable for the first time in a lot of years. I didn't feel ill at ease asking him questions. He seemed like I was his primary focus which was extremely refreshing in this day and age when you are just a number and it is get you in and get you out so you can see another patient.
About Dr. David Lyter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659320158
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Medical Oncology
- UPMC Shadyside
- University of Pittsburgh
- Eastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyter works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.