Overview of Dr. David Lyter, MD

Dr. David Lyter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh.



Dr. Lyter works at Diversity Health Center of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.