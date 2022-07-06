See All Hematologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. David Macari, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Macari, MD

Dr. David Macari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Ann Arbor School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Macari works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macari's Office Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Hematology/Oncology Associates - Sylvania & Monroe
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 55, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-6599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Macari, MD

    • Hematology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992116123
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    • University Of Michigan Ann Arbor School Of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Macari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macari works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Macari’s profile.

    Dr. Macari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

