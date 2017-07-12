Dr. David Macgregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Macgregor, MD
Dr. David Macgregor, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
David J. MacGregor, MD450 Sutter St Rm 1834, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 989-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I work in the health care profession so I'm particularly attuned to what is good care - and I've been very impressed with this office across the board - Dr. MacGregor - the PA Ms. Tucker - and the staff. Efficient but quality care. They have very useful technology such as the ability to communicate via their portal, and the staff are unusually responsive. They don't try to overtreat you or convince you that you need services that you really don't. Straight shooter and skilled.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Macgregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgregor has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macgregor speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.