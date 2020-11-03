Dr. David Maddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Maddock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Maddock, MD
Dr. David Maddock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Maddock's Office Locations
1
Providence Office235 Plain St Ste 401, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-1710
2
Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology297 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 490-6464
3
Bristol County Physical Therapy LLC1180 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809 Directions (401) 490-6464Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I ment Dr, Maddock at Obgyn & Associates when my doctor was unavailable. That was all I needed to switch over to him permanently. His bedside manor is so compassionate, he takes his time and thoroughly listens to you. Hes non judge mental and makes you feel super comfortable. I wish I would have ment him years ago. Hes corrected an ongoing gynecological issue I've had. I liked him so much Im having all my friends switch over. Read Less
About Dr. David Maddock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871758185
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddock accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddock has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddock.
