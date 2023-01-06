Dr. David Magnante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Magnante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Magnante, MD
Dr. David Magnante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Magnante works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Magnante's Office Locations
-
1
Magnante Eye Care975 Mezzanine Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 449-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magnante?
I thoroughly enjoyed being a patient of his. He got to the heart of my issue, listened to my concerns and feelings and we agreed on a plan to resolve the problem. I loved his sense of humor, professionalism, respect for me and the way he cared about me and my issue.
About Dr. David Magnante, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255309423
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Med College Va
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magnante accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnante works at
Dr. Magnante has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.