Dr. David Magnante, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Magnante, MD

Dr. David Magnante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Magnante works at Magnante Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magnante's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnante Eye Care
    975 Mezzanine Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-7564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I thoroughly enjoyed being a patient of his. He got to the heart of my issue, listened to my concerns and feelings and we agreed on a plan to resolve the problem. I loved his sense of humor, professionalism, respect for me and the way he cared about me and my issue.
    Burnadette — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Magnante, MD
    About Dr. David Magnante, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255309423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Va
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth's Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Magnante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magnante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magnante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magnante works at Magnante Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Magnante’s profile.

    Dr. Magnante has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

