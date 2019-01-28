See All General Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Magner, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Magner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Magner works at David P Magner, MD FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David Paul Magner, MD FACS
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 421-4292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Magner for sometime now, and even though he specializes in a"unpopular" but very necessary field he makes the appointment/procedure as comforting and easy as possible! He truly is wonderful...
    Jeanette Post in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Magner, MD
    About Dr. David Magner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033321757
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Magner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Magner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magner works at David P Magner, MD FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Magner’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Magner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

