Dr. David Magner, MD
Dr. David Magner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
David Paul Magner, MD FACS9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 421-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been a patient of Dr. Magner for sometime now, and even though he specializes in a"unpopular" but very necessary field he makes the appointment/procedure as comforting and easy as possible! He truly is wonderful...
About Dr. David Magner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033321757
