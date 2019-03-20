Dr. David Mai, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mai, DPM
Dr. David Mai, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mai's Office Locations
Lakes Foot and Ankle Specialists7407 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 827-0712
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
DrMai is amazing Dr. very gentle , knowledgeable. Love him
About Dr. David Mai, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972826808
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
