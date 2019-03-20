Overview of Dr. David Mai, DPM

Dr. David Mai, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mai works at David C. Mai, DPM PA in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.