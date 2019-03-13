Overview of Dr. David Makil, MD

Dr. David Makil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Makil works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.