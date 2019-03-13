Dr. David Makil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Makil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Makil, MD
Dr. David Makil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Makil works at
Dr. Makil's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-3432
-
2
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-3543
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makil?
This is a doctor who truly cares about his patients. He goes the extra mile. I feel so lucky that I am in his care.
About Dr. David Makil, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1679554174
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makil works at
Dr. Makil has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.