Overview of Dr. David Maleh, MD

Dr. David Maleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.