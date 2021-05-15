Dr. David Malitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Malitz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Malitz, MD
Dr. David Malitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Malitz's Office Locations
Ohio Valley Eye Institute1001 WALNUT ST, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 213-2231
Southwest Eye Institute8981 W Sahara Ave Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 381-1251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and informative visit.All questions answered and Dr was very kind and pleasant.
About Dr. David Malitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1982671194
Education & Certifications
- Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-U Ill|Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm-U Ill|Eye And Ear Infirm University Ill
- White Meml MC|White Memorial Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
