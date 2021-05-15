Overview of Dr. David Malitz, MD

Dr. David Malitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.



Dr. Malitz works at Ohio Valley Eye Institute in Evansville, IN with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.