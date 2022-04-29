Overview of Dr. David Malka, MD

Dr. David Malka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Malka works at Malka Institute of Neuroscience & Disease - Brooksville in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL, Trinity, FL and Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.