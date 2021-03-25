Dr. David Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. David Malone, MD
Dr. David Malone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso and Northeastern Health System.
David G. Malone MD Plc.1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 706, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 794-5542
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 794-5542
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
If you're looking for a the best Dr, he is the one. He did my lumbar surgery with complete success. He gave me my life back. Also he is the nicest person too!
About Dr. David Malone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U New Mexico
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
