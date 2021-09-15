Dr. David Mangels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mangels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mangels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Ohio GI & Liver Institute4746 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Norwood, OH 45212 Directions (513) 937-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 colonoscopies from Dr. Mangels. He is very professional and thorough. He takes the time to explain your results in detail.
About Dr. David Mangels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State Univ
