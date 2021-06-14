Overview

Dr. David Mansour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Mansour works at Middleburg Heights November Family Health Center in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.