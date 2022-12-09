Overview of Dr. David Markel, MD

Dr. David Markel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Markel works at The CORE Institute in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.