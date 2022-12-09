Dr. David Markel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Markel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Markel, MD
Dr. David Markel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Markel's Office Locations
Jefferey Michaelson, MD26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 200, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 349-7015Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Did both my knees and I feel great. Glad he did my surgeries and would recommend him to whoever is looking to have knee replacement.
About Dr. David Markel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689644023
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital for Special Surgery-Weill Cornell Medical College
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Kalamazoo College
