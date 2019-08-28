Dr. David Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. David Marks, MD
Dr. David Marks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Rutgers Health Adult Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never any more then a 15 minute wait time. When I'm taken to the back, Dr Marks, and his assistant are waiting, and promptly greet me with a joke. There professionally is beyond compare. I must admit, I always look forward to my appointment with Dr Marks, and Martha.
About Dr. David Marks, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nemec
- Boston Medical Center
- Groote Schuw
- U Cape Town
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and Brachial Plexus Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
