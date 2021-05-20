See All General Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. David Maron, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Maron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Maron works at Cleveland Clinic Florida - Weston - Krupa Center in Weston, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5278
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Division of Urology Pmc
    51 N 39th St Ste 266, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Abscess
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Adenoma
Anal Cancer
Anal Prolapse
Anorectal Disorders
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colon Cancer
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Polyp
Diverticular Diseases
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fecal Incontinence
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Polyp
Intussusception
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Polyps
Proctitis
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Prolapse
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 20, 2021
    Visited Dr Maron after struggling with Grade 4 Hemorrhoids, he was patient attentive and answered all questions, made me feel very comfortable, I am 8 days post op and happy with how Im progressing.
    Jon — May 20, 2021
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Maron, MD?
    About Dr. David Maron, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912937913
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennslyvania School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Maron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maron has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

