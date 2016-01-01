See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. David Marshall, MD

Oncology
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Marshall, MD

Dr. David Marshall, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Marshall works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marshall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant
    1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. David Marshall, MD

    Oncology
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1083669527
    • 1083669527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Fla Shands Canc Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Meth Hosp of Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

