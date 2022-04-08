Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD

Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.