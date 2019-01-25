See All Hand Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. David Martin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD

Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Middle Tennessee Plastic Sgy in Franklin, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Cyril Buechel MD PA
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 608, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 599-1966
  2. 2
    David S. Martin M.d.
    820 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 907-1015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2019
    Dr Martin was brought into my surgery on my knee. His expertise and knowledge of for what he had to do is amazing. Every time we are at either of his offices,we are treated like family. We could not have asked for a better doctor and staff.
    Ken Sheehan in Thompsons Station , TN — Jan 25, 2019
    About Dr. David Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053317149
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|University Of Fl College Of Med|Wash University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

