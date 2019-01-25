Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD
Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Paul Cyril Buechel MD PA4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 608, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 599-1966
-
2
David S. Martin M.d.820 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 907-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Dr Martin was brought into my surgery on my knee. His expertise and knowledge of for what he had to do is amazing. Every time we are at either of his offices,we are treated like family. We could not have asked for a better doctor and staff.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053317149
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|University Of Fl College Of Med|Wash University School Of Med
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
