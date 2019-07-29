Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
He is incredible. He is extremely informed about gut health. He addressed issues that I had not been able to get resolved with my GP@Pinehurst Medical. He listened and really gave me hope. He also talked with my husband and explained my situation. He is very caring and very efficient. He has has knowledge of many things about gut health that most doctors here just brush off or are totally uninformed about. He continues to study and learn and he keeps his mind open for new knowledge. He is not stuck in only the knowledge he gained upon med school graduation as many doctors weve dealt with seem to be. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1063456069
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Usaf Mc/Wrt Paterson Afb
- Usaf Mc/Wrt Paterson Afb
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.