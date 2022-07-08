Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD

Dr. David Martin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Knoxville Gynecologic Cancer in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.