Dr. David Martin, MD
Dr. David Martin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Gynecologic Cancer10810 Parkside Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions
David A Martin MD101 E Blount Ave Ste 400, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions
Thompson Cancer Survival Center1915 White Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He saved my mom life. He was wonderful.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.