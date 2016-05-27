Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD
Dr. David Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
1
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
2
Medical Valley Partners5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Jihad S Al Imami MD4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 505, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 609-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin is very nice and let us feel very comfortable. He did the adenoids and tonsils surgery to my 2.5 years old son. All other doctors frightened us but Doctor Martin promised us that we have nothing to worry about and he was right. He took a good care of my son and answer any question I had.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942379755
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- New York Univ
- New York University School of Medicine
- Brandeis U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
