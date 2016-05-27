Overview of Dr. David Martin, MD

Dr. David Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.