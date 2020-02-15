See All Hand Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Dr. David Martineau, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (38)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Martineau, MD

Dr. David Martineau, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.

Dr. Martineau works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, Inc. in Centerville, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH, Dayton, OH, Lebanon, OH, Sidney, OH and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martineau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates - Centerville
    7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 824-9861
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates - Liberty Twp
    7117 Dutchland Pkwy, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 824-9861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Grandview Medical Center
    405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 723-3200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Lebanon Office
    1470 N Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 824-9861
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Associates - Sidney
    300 3rd Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 710-9257
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence
    1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 428-0400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    North Phoenix
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 485, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2020
    Great experience I had carpal tunnel release surgery, no problems now! My daughter had ligament injury and also saw her at children’s hospital! Never had bad experience with this Dr. Multiple locations for appointments. Definitely recommend!
    Stephanie Deaton — Feb 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Martineau, MD
    About Dr. David Martineau, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306095518
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M Kleinert Institute For Hand and Micros
    Residency
    • McLaren Regl Med Ctr
    Internship
    • McLaren Regl MC-Mich State U
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martineau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martineau has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Martineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martineau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

