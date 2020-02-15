Dr. Martineau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Martineau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Martineau, MD
Dr. David Martineau, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Martineau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martineau's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
-
2
Orthopedic Associates - Liberty Twp7117 Dutchland Pkwy, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Lebanon Office1470 N Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (800) 824-9861
-
5
Orthopedic Associates - Sidney300 3rd Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 710-9257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
North Phoenix9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 485, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Broadspire
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Carrington
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CNA
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- Employers Dental Service
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Global Assistance
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Blink HCA
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lutheran Preferred
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Merge Healthcare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Care Network
- National Provider Network
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- Network Platinum Plus
- New York Life
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Portamedic
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Standard Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Sturm Ruger & Co.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martineau?
Great experience I had carpal tunnel release surgery, no problems now! My daughter had ligament injury and also saw her at children’s hospital! Never had bad experience with this Dr. Multiple locations for appointments. Definitely recommend!
About Dr. David Martineau, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306095518
Education & Certifications
- Christine M Kleinert Institute For Hand and Micros
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr
- McLaren Regl MC-Mich State U
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martineau works at
Dr. Martineau has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Martineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.