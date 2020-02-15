Overview of Dr. David Martineau, MD

Dr. David Martineau, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Martineau works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, Inc. in Centerville, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH, Dayton, OH, Lebanon, OH, Sidney, OH and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.